Carroll Financial Associates Cut Tree.Com (TREE) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tree.Com Inc (TREE) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 752 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 2,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 3,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Tree.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $306.72. About 90,013 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 4,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 112,538 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.65 million, down from 116,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 3,927 shares to 142,486 shares, valued at $12.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares U.S. Healthcare Providers Etf (IHF) by 1,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Guggenheim Etf Trust S&P 500 Equal Weight.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.05 million for 123.68 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold TREE shares while 79 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 55.77% less from 22.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,336 were reported by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,974 shares. 32 are owned by Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.02% or 87,479 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 10,243 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,967 shares. Scout Invs Inc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 66,169 shares. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Associate has invested 0.1% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 3 shares. Advsr Asset Management reported 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Axa holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 334,988 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 7,600 shares to 982,383 shares, valued at $52.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 97,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

