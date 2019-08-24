Carroll Financial Associates Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $654,783 as Market Value Rose; As Gopro (GPRO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tenor Capital Management Upped Its Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 6,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 60,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, down from 67,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript)

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $610.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 3.03M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video)

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent Company holds 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 20,803 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc owns 344,310 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 33,560 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 16.94 million shares. Coe Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24,993 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.08% or 11,445 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Advsrs stated it has 144,033 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Smithfield Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paloma Partners Com holds 102,600 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp holds 7,536 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,251 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 517,324 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 576,377 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Amp Investors holds 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.47 million shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,781 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets by 110,674 shares to 314,442 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

