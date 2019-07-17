Carroll Financial Associates Continues to Hold Position in Pulte Group Com (PHM); Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Declined While Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Upped Its Position

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 49.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 20,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 40,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.5. About 12.09 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) by 2977% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 11,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 776,713 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,900 shares to 25,443 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,470 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Platinum Inv Management holds 2.56 million shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. State Street reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Com stated it has 28,261 shares. Parametric Portfolio holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.56 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 3.39M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com, Netherlands-based fund reported 67,889 shares. Kessler Inv Group Ltd Llc reported 1.68% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Valueworks Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 38,250 shares. Hudock Group Lc reported 6 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Delta Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 70,920 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas owns 8.37 million shares. Fil Ltd reported 890,454 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Etf (VXF) by 12,038 shares to 17,127 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,356 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Ftse Rafi Us 1000.

