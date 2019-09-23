Carroll Financial Associates Boosted Stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by $635,850; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by Provident Investment Management Inc

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 20,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 237,450 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.16 million, up from 216,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 3.84 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 12,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 69,276 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 56,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 4.10M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 49,184 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $31.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,497 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Cap Inc accumulated 0.22% or 14,763 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 1,358 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding has invested 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Investment House Lc reported 17,299 shares. Private Wealth Incorporated accumulated 27,554 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Martin Incorporated Tn invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Com stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Security Financial Bank Of So Dak invested in 1,992 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 12,823 were accumulated by M Holdings. Telos Cap accumulated 1.66% or 40,641 shares. Osterweis Capital Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabelli & Invest Advisers Inc reported 3,000 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.3% or 3,301 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 796,557 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Inc stated it has 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 970,822 were reported by Sg Americas Securities. Arrow Financial has 0.4% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.67% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Shelton Mngmt accumulated 50,892 shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 15,836 shares. Hawaii-based Cadinha Ltd has invested 0.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Stillwater Invest Lc has 36,065 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. 15,389 are held by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0.06% or 3,655 shares in its portfolio. Cypress has 0.53% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 30,059 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 160,431 shares.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc Com (NYSE:GIL) by 13,688 shares to 2,794 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Ftse Rafi Dev Mkts Ex Us by 115,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,805 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).