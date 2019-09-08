Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Valuation Declined While Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered by $432,000 Its Holding; Park Circle Co Boosted Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $1.14 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 76.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 10,950 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137,000, down from 46,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 3.46 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mackenzie Financial owns 1.45M shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 0.19% or 9,298 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 148,595 shares. Silvercrest Asset Limited Co reported 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.02% or 26,956 shares. Rench Wealth Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Summit Grp Llc accumulated 30,100 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Ballentine Partners Ltd Company stated it has 7,316 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 5,989 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Knoll Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 90,000 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 30,350 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.28% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $67.59M for 2.82 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,700 were accumulated by Gp One Trading Lp. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 5,028 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 33,002 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,984 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 103,921 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 685,844 shares. Sei Invs Com reported 52,684 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street owns 6.08M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Network reported 11,523 shares stake. Cordasco Financial Network accumulated 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Columbia Pacific Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.9% or 169,279 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Moreover, Peconic Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc (NYSE:HII) by 30,067 shares to 138,380 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 9,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.