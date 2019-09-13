Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Has Boosted Holding by $1.63 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 743.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 162,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 184,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 21,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 1.49 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $218.52. About 1.04 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 24.95 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) accumulated 100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,544 shares. 6,775 are owned by Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 0.46% or 4.22 million shares. Roosevelt Gp has invested 3.28% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 950 are held by Prelude Capital Lc. Century owns 52,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intact Invest Management has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Barometer Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.98% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 8,542 shares. Ipswich Investment Management Company holds 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 3,599 shares. National Bank Of Stockton invested 0.56% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Orleans Mgmt La stated it has 2.59% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Davenport And Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has invested 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Falcon Point Capital Lc has invested 0.59% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Principal Fin reported 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 817,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 228,534 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.13M shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 2.31 million shares stake. Miller Management LP invested in 10,000 shares. Glenmede Com Na reported 1.95M shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 352 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc reported 244,847 shares. 29,464 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. 24,377 are owned by Raymond James Ser. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 45,560 shares. Moody Bankshares Division holds 75,860 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.