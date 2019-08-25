Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stock Value Declined While Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered by $2.17 Million Its Position; Matrix Asset Advisors Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.64 Million as Shares Rose

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 180,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 514,965 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 695,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 2.87 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 13,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, down from 239,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 57,912 shares. Assetmark invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Lc invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 11,820 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com reported 1.18 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Moreover, Quantitative Invest Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Barclays Plc invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Cypress Limited Liability Com (Wy) owns 7,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 47,781 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 423,624 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Callon Petroleum Stock: Trade, Wait for Positive Long-Term Triggers – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carrizo Oil considering tie-up with SM Energy – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrizo Oil & Gas: Reviewing Its Acquisition By Callon Petroleum – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carrizo Oil & Gas gets activist shareholder in Lion Point – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XENT, GS, CRZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 467,869 shares to 639,195 shares, valued at $36.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 167,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: PSTG,KEYS,SNPS,SPLK – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23,586 shares to 284,693 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 57,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44.18M were accumulated by Legal & General Group Public Limited Company. Insight 2811 stated it has 3,503 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 41.42M shares or 3.18% of the stock. Gm Advisory Gru owns 30,828 shares. Salem Counselors accumulated 5.13% or 439,336 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3.6% stake. United Fire accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.66% of the stock. 11.39 million are held by Investec Asset Mngmt. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Llc holds 0.69% or 39,165 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,952 shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 157,950 shares. Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.08M shares. Moreover, Vision Mngmt has 1.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,381 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Co has 2.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 92,789 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 59,759 shares.