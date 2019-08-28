Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Lifted Position by $4.53 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Marketfield Asset Management Has Cut Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $334,328

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 2,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 27,674 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 29,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 2.23 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 113.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 377,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 710,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 332,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $718.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 2.68M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 352 shares. 280,271 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 18,700 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 60,462 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Virtu Financial Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Corecommodity Ltd Liability stated it has 183,082 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd reported 15,528 shares. Granahan Mgmt Inc Ma invested in 760,208 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 36,950 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 84,085 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 330,077 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 244,200 shares to 217,082 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 718,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.59 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 130,470 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.11% or 2,332 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 182,600 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 53.75 million shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 4,182 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation has 246,507 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mar Vista Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Vigilant Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 36,500 shares. Weiss Multi has 78,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Central Bancorp Tru reported 1.26% stake.