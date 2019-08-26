Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO)’s Financial Results Comparing With WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.75 N/A 5.54 1.72 WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.85 N/A 0.48 21.84

In table 1 we can see Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and WPX Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WPX Energy Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than WPX Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. WPX Energy Inc.’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, WPX Energy Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. WPX Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and WPX Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s upside potential is 101.21% at a $16.6 average price target. Competitively WPX Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.33, with potential upside of 58.54%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is looking more favorable than WPX Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and WPX Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are WPX Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

WPX Energy Inc. beats Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.