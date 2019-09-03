Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.74 N/A 5.54 1.72 Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Ultra Petroleum Corp. Ultra Petroleum Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Petroleum Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Ultra Petroleum Corp. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 96.02% for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. with consensus target price of $16.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Ultra Petroleum Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 72.8% respectively. About 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. was less bearish than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.