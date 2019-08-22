Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.82 N/A 5.54 1.72 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.14 N/A 0.46 4.12

In table 1 we can see Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and SandRidge Permian Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SandRidge Permian Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and SandRidge Permian Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.13 beta means Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s volatility is 113.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. SandRidge Permian Trust’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.21 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and SandRidge Permian Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$18.14 is Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 100.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and SandRidge Permian Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.3%. About 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend while SandRidge Permian Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats SandRidge Permian Trust.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.