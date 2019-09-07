Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Both Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.74 N/A 5.54 1.72 Rattler Midstream LP 19 9.00 N/A 0.58 31.97

Demonstrates Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Rattler Midstream LP earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Rattler Midstream LP has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% Rattler Midstream LP 0.00% 13.7% 12.5%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. Its rival Rattler Midstream LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Rattler Midstream LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Rattler Midstream LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a 103.13% upside potential and an average price target of $16.25. Meanwhile, Rattler Midstream LP’s consensus price target is $22.67, while its potential upside is 22.54%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is looking more favorable than Rattler Midstream LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Rattler Midstream LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.6%. 4.1% are Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Rattler Midstream LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Rattler Midstream LP has weaker performance than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Rattler Midstream LP beats on 8 of the 12 factors Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.