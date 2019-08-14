Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.80 N/A 5.54 1.72 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.28 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Noble Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.13 beta. Noble Energy Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Noble Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Noble Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Noble Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 8 2.80

The average target price of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is $18.14, with potential upside of 104.51%. Competitively the average target price of Noble Energy Inc. is $33, which is potential 47.98% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. appears more favorable than Noble Energy Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has -15.59% weaker performance while Noble Energy Inc. has 17.7% stronger performance.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.