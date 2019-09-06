Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)

Both Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.74 N/A 5.54 1.72 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68

Table 1 highlights Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is $16.25, with potential upside of 103.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.5%. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, 0.4% are Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. was less bearish than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.