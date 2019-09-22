Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.76 N/A 5.54 1.72 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.15 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s upside potential is 93.16% at a $16.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.5%. 4.1% are Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has weaker performance than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.