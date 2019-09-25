Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)

We are comparing Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.81 N/A 5.54 1.72 CNX Resources Corporation 8 0.78 N/A 0.84 9.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation. CNX Resources Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CNX Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.13 shows that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CNX Resources Corporation’s 35.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, CNX Resources Corporation which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. CNX Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 CNX Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is $16.67, with potential upside of 87.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares. Comparatively, CNX Resources Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. was less bearish than CNX Resources Corporation.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors CNX Resources Corporation.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.