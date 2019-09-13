Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Reaches $8.52 After 8.00% Up Move; Qurate Retail – Series A (QRTEA) Shorts Up By 9.94%

Qurate Retail Inc – Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had an increase of 9.94% in short interest. QRTEA’s SI was 26.37 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.94% from 23.98 million shares previously. With 4.09M avg volume, 6 days are for Qurate Retail Inc – Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s short sellers to cover QRTEA’s short positions. The SI to Qurate Retail Inc – Series A’s float is 6.39%. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 2.76M shares traded. Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has declined 33.18% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.18% the S&P500. Some Historical QRTEA News: 24/04/2018 – A Little Makeup Can Make A Big Difference; 15/05/2018 – Qurate Retail Announces Payment of Semi-Annual Interest Payment and Additional Distribution on 4.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2029; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Interactive Corporation QVC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QRTEA); 15/05/2018 – P. Schoenfeld Adds Aetna, Exits Qurate Retail: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Adds Worldpay, Exits Qurate Retail: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Liberty Announces Quarterly Interest Payment on 1.0% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2043; 06/05/2018 – DJ QURATE RETAIL INC QVC GROUP CL A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QRTEA); 10/05/2018 – Qurate Retail QVC 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 05/05/2018 – DJ QURATE RETAIL INC QVC GROUP CL B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QRTEB); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.2% of Qurate Retail

The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 2.16 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $789.01 million company.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $4.76 billion. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It has a 9.97 P/E ratio. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

More notable recent Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Qurate Retail: Headline Risk, Debt, And Inflated Equity – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Qurate Retail Announces Semi-Annual Interest Payment and Regular Additional Distribution on 3.75% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2030 – Business Wire" published on August 15, 2019

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. On Tuesday, March 19 FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold $372,308 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 30,755 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas has $1900 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.67’s average target is 95.66% above currents $8.52 stock price. Carrizo Oil \u0026 Gas had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $65.75M for 3.00 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 1.23M shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 352 shares. 460,500 were reported by Bridgeway Mngmt. Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 2,276 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na holds 0.09% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 1.95 million shares. Moreover, Van Eck has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Columbia Pacific Advsr Ltd Liability reported 153,892 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt reported 186,688 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 172 shares. Palisade Cap Lc Nj owns 1.13 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 66,851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Affinity Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Amer Assets Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Aperio Gru Lc accumulated 0% or 53,155 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $789.01 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.35 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

