Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Reaches $8.25 After 7.00% Down Move; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $7.51 Million

The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 1.27M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $737.64M company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $7.67 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRZO worth $51.63M less.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 36.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 4,221 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 15,895 shares with $28.31M value, up from 11,674 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $876.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $33.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1771.64. About 1.93 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $737.64 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.3 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas has $25 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.14’s average target is 119.88% above currents $8.25 stock price. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Alliance Global Partners on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Northland Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Williams Capital Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P invested in 0% or 109,237 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability accumulated 12,504 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 380,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) accumulated 7,000 shares. 1.92 million were reported by Mackenzie Financial Corp. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 974,071 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr accumulated 23,082 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd holds 25,200 shares. Northern Corporation has 1.10M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 131,451 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Grp reported 14,208 shares. 76,300 are held by James Investment Rech. Rhumbline Advisers owns 271,034 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. The insider FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold 30,755 shares worth $372,308.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 24.11% above currents $1771.64 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners.

