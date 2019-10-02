Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Reaches $7.78 After 3.00% Up Move; Shorts at Cellect Biotechnology LTD. – American Depositary S (APOP) Lowered By 89.4%

Cellect Biotechnology LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:APOP) had a decrease of 89.4% in short interest. APOP’s SI was 10,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 89.4% from 94,300 shares previously. With 80,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Cellect Biotechnology LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:APOP)’s short sellers to cover APOP’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.0081 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4619. About 9,682 shares traded. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) has declined 90.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.14% the S&P500. Some Historical APOP News: 17/05/2018 – CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS TOTALED $9.8 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD – SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED PROOF OF CONCEPT TESTING FOR FIRST SCALABLE PRODUCTION OF APOTAINER; 19/03/2018 CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.008; 17/05/2018 – CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY LTD – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER ADS $0.16; 19/03/2018 – CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $8.0 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2017, COMPARED TO $9.4 MLN ON SEPT 30, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Cellect Announces a Major Milestone for Enabling Stem Cells Production

The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) is a huge mover today! The stock 0.06% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. It is down 66.43% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $720.52M company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $8.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRZO worth $21.62 million more.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $720.52 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.23 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Callon Petroleum (CPE) Comments on Paulson & Co. Filing, Says Carrizo (CRZO) Transaction Delivers Compelling Value – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T, ACAD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Paulson Calls on Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Nix Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Deal and Shop Itself – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Callon Highlights Compelling Value Proposition of Transaction with Carrizo – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $65.75M for 2.74 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs Gp invested in 26,511 shares. Sei Investments Co owns 49,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nwq Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 686,803 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability owns 111,560 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. State Street owns 6.68M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 489,180 shares. Principal Financial Gru accumulated 0.01% or 1.66 million shares. Smith Asset Grp Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 10,950 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). 5,129 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Alberta Investment Mgmt accumulated 0% or 51,800 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.56% or 1.19M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 29,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Sandy Spring State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. The company has market cap of $1.49 million. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. It currently has negative earnings.