Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Reaches $7.75 Yearly Low; Gee Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sellers Increased By 9.91% Their Shorts

Gee Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) had an increase of 9.91% in short interest. JOB’s SI was 12,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.91% from 11,100 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Gee Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s short sellers to cover JOB’s short positions. The SI to Gee Group Inc’s float is 0.14%. It closed at $0.5841 lastly. It is down 76.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.88% the S&P500. Some Historical JOB News: 18/04/2018 GEE TO ENTER INTO PACT WITH AVION INVESTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – GEE GROUP SAYS QTRLY REVENUE WAS ABOUT $39.9 MLN VS $21.6 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEE Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOB); 18/04/2018 – GEE SAYS PACT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF IT PAK PROJECT AT THANE PLANT; 18/04/2018 – GEE LTD GEE.BO – APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR EXECUTING MOU WITH AVION INVESTMENTS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF IT PAK PROJECT AT THANE PLANT; 11/05/2018 – Tdam Usa Inc. Exits Position in GEE Group; 16/05/2018 – GEE GROUP INC – QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $0.28

The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.44 target or 4.00% below today’s $7.75 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $717.29M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $7.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $28.69 million less. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 685,109 shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22

More notable recent GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Department of Natural Resources declines environmental groups’ request to reconsider PolyMet Permit to Mine and dam safety permit – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Penny Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Supreme Court denies opponents’ appeal on supplemental EIS decision for PolyMet project – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IEC Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Gee Group Inc. provides staffing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.17 million. The firm offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $65.71 million for 2.73 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity. Another trade for 30,755 shares valued at $372,308 was sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY.

Among 3 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas has $1900 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.25’s average target is 109.68% above currents $7.75 stock price. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Alliance Global Partners.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE), Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK), and Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Investors to Contact Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRZO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2019: CRZO,AMID,AMID,PDS – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $717.29 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.23 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.