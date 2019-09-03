Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Reaches $7.69 After 7.00% Down Move; Biglari Holdings Class B (BH) Shorts Lowered By 1.05%

Biglari Holdings Inc Class B (NYSE:BH) had a decrease of 1.05% in short interest. BH’s SI was 56,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.05% from 57,300 shares previously. With 12,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Biglari Holdings Inc Class B (NYSE:BH)’s short sellers to cover BH’s short positions. The SI to Biglari Holdings Inc Class B’s float is 2.79%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 2,122 shares traded. Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) has declined 52.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BH News: 10/04/2018 – Biglari Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – BLACKROCK REPORTS 3.4% STAKE IN BIGLARI HOLDINGS AS OF APRIL 30; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES STEAK N SHAKE TO CAA1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Biglari Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BH); 04/05/2018 – Biglari Holdings Inc. News Release; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Biglari Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Capital LLC Exits Position in Insignia Systems; 23/03/2018 Biglari Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 1.28M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIESThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $703.91M company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $7.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRZO worth $49.27M less.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $703.91 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.22 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $64.99M for 2.71 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. Another trade for 30,755 shares valued at $372,308 was sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104 were reported by Parkside Natl Bank And Trust. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 142,974 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 3,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 166,939 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company reported 60,462 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 105,606 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lpl Fin Llc accumulated 37,525 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.77M shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 86,061 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Co owns 222,510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa owns 14,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 131,451 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 453,604 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Trexquant Inv L P reported 0.09% stake. Comerica National Bank stated it has 89,047 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas has $1900 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.25’s average target is 111.31% above currents $7.69 stock price. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Alliance Global Partners maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRZO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 03/18/2019: CRZO,AMID,AMID,PDS – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.