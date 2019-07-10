Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Reaches $10.05 After 9.00% Up Move; Balyasny Asset Management Has Boosted Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding

The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 879,071 shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHTThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $929.67M company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $10.95 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRZO worth $83.67 million more.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 408.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 62,611 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock rose 10.97%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 77,928 shares with $14.56M value, up from 15,317 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $52.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $197.93. About 258,483 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 6.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $68.45 million for 3.40 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.45% EPS growth.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $929.67 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.77 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) earned “Buy” rating by Alliance Global Partners on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Tuesday, February 26.

Among 5 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NSC in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Underweight” rating.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Tapestry Inc stake by 724,488 shares to 68,732 valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 36,000 shares and now owns 72,000 shares. Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) was reduced too.

