Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Is At $7.76 Formed Wedge; Taitron Components – Class A (TAIT) SI Increased By 31.81%

Taitron Components Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:TAIT) had an increase of 31.81% in short interest. TAIT’s SI was 124,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 31.81% from 94,300 shares previously. With 237,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Taitron Components Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:TAIT)’s short sellers to cover TAIT’s short positions. The SI to Taitron Components Incorporated – Class A’s float is 4.2%. The stock increased 6.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 31,141 shares traded. Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) has risen 67.72% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.72% the S&P500.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) formed wedge down with $7.53 target or 3.00% below today’s $7.76 share price. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) has $718.21 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 2.68 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c

More notable recent Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Taitron Components Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TAIT) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 1.0% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taitron Components Incorporated declares $0.03 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company has market cap of $15.73 million. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. The firm also provides value-added engineering and turn-key services focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

