Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) EPS Estimated At $0.74; Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)’s Sentiment Is 1.56

Analysts expect Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report $0.74 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.33% from last quarter's $0.79 EPS. CRZO's profit would be $68.49 million giving it 3.29 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc.'s analysts see 57.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 1.76 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500.

Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 97 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 62 sold and decreased their holdings in Allegiant Travel Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 12.74 million shares, down from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Allegiant Travel Co in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 64 New Position: 33.

Analysts await Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.67 earnings per share, up 50.65% or $1.57 from last year’s $3.1 per share. ALGT’s profit will be $76.05M for 7.76 P/E if the $4.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.98 actual earnings per share reported by Allegiant Travel Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.34% EPS growth.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The firm offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 7.33% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company for 154,500 shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 40,828 shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Par Capital Management Inc has 3.9% invested in the company for 1.63 million shares. The Illinois-based Tyvor Capital Llc has invested 3.06% in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 51,020 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Alliance Global Partners. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $901.46 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.72 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $473,473 activity. Another trade for 30,755 shares valued at $372,308 was made by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY on Tuesday, March 19. JOHNSON S P IV had sold 8,000 shares worth $101,165.