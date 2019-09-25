Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Comparing side by side

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.80 N/A 5.54 1.72 Permianville Royalty Trust 3 7.19 N/A 0.40 6.43

Table 1 highlights Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Permianville Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Permianville Royalty Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Permianville Royalty Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4%

Risk & Volatility

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Permianville Royalty Trust is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Permianville Royalty Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 88.79% and an $16.67 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares and 4.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend while Permianville Royalty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Permianville Royalty Trust.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.