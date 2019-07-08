Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.97% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.99% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 15.50% 3.40% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 12 2.26 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

With average target price of $17.57, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a potential upside of 81.51%. The competitors have a potential upside of 78.39%. Based on the results shown earlier, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 3.89% -0.4% 5.29% -34.05% -51.36% 11.16% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s competitors have 2.39 and 2.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.25. Competitively, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.