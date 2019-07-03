Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Contrasting side by side

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 12 0.88 N/A 5.54 2.26 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 28 1.78 N/A 2.06 13.93

Table 1 highlights Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Products Partners L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 3.4% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.25 beta means Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s volatility is 125.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 80.95% for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. with average price target of $17.57. Competitively the average price target of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is $33.5, which is potential 15.44% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. seems more appealing than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37.6% respectively. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 3.89% -0.4% 5.29% -34.05% -51.36% 11.16% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.74% -2.32% 2.25% 5.21% 3.8% 16.67%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.