Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.91 N/A 5.54 1.72 CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.75 N/A 0.84 9.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation. CNX Resources Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.13 beta. CNX Resources Corporation’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, CNX Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. CNX Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 CNX Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$18.14 is Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 81.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. shares. Competitively, CNX Resources Corporation has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has stronger performance than CNX Resources Corporation

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors CNX Resources Corporation.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.