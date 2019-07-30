Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holder Columbia Pacific Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Citigroup (C) Stake Has Increased by Hourglass Capital Llc

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,279 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 203,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 3.92M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 145,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 7.87 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $63.86 million for 3.41 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Lc invested in 43,080 shares. Assets Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 330,077 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 460,500 are held by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0% or 5,028 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 348 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,855 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 134,859 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 364,063 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,961 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 453,604 shares. 13,442 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank & Trust.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Hldgs Secs stated it has 27,675 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt owns 135,020 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.54% or 203,626 shares. Cumberland Prns has 179,895 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Carlson Capital Lp has 0.85% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Maryland-based Howard Hughes Medical Institute has invested 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Calamos Limited Liability Corp has 0.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Asset Mgmt One accumulated 0.41% or 1.21M shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 335,476 shares. 1.21M are owned by Sei Investments Communications. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 835,338 shares. Principal Group Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bessemer Gp Inc owns 3.63 million shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. 461 were reported by Howe & Rusling Inc.

