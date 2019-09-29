Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Raised Position; As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Valuation Rose, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Raised Position by $617,160

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 143,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 2.64 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 15885.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,595 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 25/04/2018 – ALKEN HIRES VALLEE FROM JPMORGAN TO EXPAND INTO FIXED INCOME; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan to for Argentina project review; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Synovus Finance holds 0% or 100 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 68,645 shares. 136,858 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 26,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Cordasco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Fairfield Bush & Com reported 23,825 shares. Nwq Invest Management Limited has invested 0.15% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 103,406 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,700 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 133,449 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $139.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX) by 1.10 million shares to 122,130 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 33,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,055 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 19,420 shares to 4,755 shares, valued at $116,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,590 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

