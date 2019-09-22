Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Boosted Stake; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Trimmed Position by $1.08 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34 million, down from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – The U.K.-based firm is at the center of a data breach scandal involving Facebook; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook’s Board Amid User Data Disputes; 22/03/2018 – Divya Narendra, co-founder of Harvard Connection, does not think Facebook is responsible for Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data; 11/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: McKinley Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Illegal Opioid Sales on Website; 07/05/2018 – Tinder: ‘Innovation’ Can Help It Fight off Facebook — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg discusses the discovery that almost half of male managers in the U.S. are afraid to do common work activities with women, on the Recode Decode podcast:; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Block Option of Using Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 27/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal:; 10/04/2018 – ‘This is an arms race’: Zuckerberg has ‘confidence’ Facebook will handle 2018 election meddling; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 143,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 3.93M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 73,388 shares or 6.07% of its portfolio. 1,105 were reported by Pinnacle Advisory Grp. 1,371 were reported by Front Barnett Assocs Limited Company. Hound Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 784,511 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gm Advisory has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.24% stake. Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc invested in 25,270 shares. 3,203 are held by Telos Cap Inc. Ntv Asset Management Limited Co owns 18,823 shares. 28,743 were accumulated by Alps Inc. Goldman Sachs holds 1.17% or 21.08M shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 74,217 shares.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 915,000 shares to 8.99 million shares, valued at $569.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura stated it has 41,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 352 shares. Ipg Lc reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Glenmede Trust Na has 0.09% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 378,143 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 300 shares stake. 170,439 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Co Nj reported 1.13 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 380,611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based M&T Bank Corp has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Nwq Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 686,803 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Service Grp invested in 0% or 26,511 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 50,509 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).