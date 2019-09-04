Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Lifted Stake; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Value Declined, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Raised Holding

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 113.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 377,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 710,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 332,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $660.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.77% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 4.61M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 1.27 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Miracle Mile Advsrs invested 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Comm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 15,700 shares. Art Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 864,309 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 710 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 268,791 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Howard Cap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,795 shares. Hl Lc has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.21% or 94,168 shares. Artemis Inv Llp reported 143,430 shares. Davenport & Communication Lc stated it has 25,960 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.34M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Financial Pa invested 0.45% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Manhattan Communication stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (NYSE:ABC) by 37,750 shares to 72,250 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carrizo Oil & Gas: Reviewing Its Acquisition By Callon Petroleum – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Presents At Credit Suisse Energy Summit – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Callon Petroleum Stock: Trade, Wait for Positive Long-Term Triggers – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carrizo Oil considering tie-up with SM Energy – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 109,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 26,209 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Renaissance Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Counselors Of Maryland Llc invested in 1.18 million shares or 0.71% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 25,200 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 78,340 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 41,500 shares. Management Inc holds 0% or 500 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 55,808 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 6.08M shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 770,000 shares to 559,456 shares, valued at $22.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).