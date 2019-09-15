Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stake Held by Mackenzie Financial Corp; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Value Rose, Lonestar Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 192,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.16 million, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $791.33M market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 3.86M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 123,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 1.12 million shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.68M for 11.98 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 280,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 138,000 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested in 44,108 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 5,028 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Citigroup holds 0% or 550,055 shares in its portfolio. Old West Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 275,252 shares. Regions Corp stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). First National Bank Of Omaha owns 0.04% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 68,645 shares. Cordasco Networks reported 250 shares stake. 28,716 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Ltd. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability Com reported 0.41% stake. Manufacturers Life The holds 55,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 154,001 were reported by Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership. Sei Investments owns 49,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

