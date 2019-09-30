Carrizo Oil And Gas (CRZO) Holder Granahan Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.48 Million; Navellier & Associates Boosted Its Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Stake

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil And Gas (CRZO) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 247,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 512,481 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 760,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil And Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 1.43 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 24,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 175,391 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 150,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 163,317 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Com invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 31,736 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Management Inc accumulated 198,567 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). G2 Prns Management accumulated 1.76% or 360,674 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 39,341 shares. Ajo LP holds 14,694 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Cap Lc has 1.28% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Vanguard Grp has 482,435 shares. Philadelphia Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 71,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 2,747 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 164,602 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc by 12,525 shares to 17,626 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,548 shares, and cut its stake in Appfolio Inc.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $65.71M for 2.95 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.