Carriage Svcs (CSV) Valuation Rose While Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lowered Its Position; As Equifax (EFX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Cut Stake by $8.30 Billion

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Carriage Svcs Inc (CSV) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 19,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.46% . The institutional investor held 120,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 140,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Carriage Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 41,138 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 20.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of Live Attenuated Inactivated Influenza Vaccine on Experimental Human Pneumococcal Carriage Study; 24/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – LOWERING MIDPOINT OF ROLLING FOUR QUARTER OUTLOOK RANGES ON REV BY 2.5% & ADJ DILUTED EPS BY 9.9%; 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q Rev $73.4M; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Agreements to Exchange Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2; 03/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Agreements to Exchange Approximately $115 M of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 for Common Stk and Cash; 24/05/2018 – Jané Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of the Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria Carriage After Travel

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Equifax (EFX) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44B, down from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Equifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.52. About 460,776 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Exec Charged With Insider Trading; 25/04/2018 – Equifax Releases First Quarter Results; 12/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES LAWSUIT AGAINST EQUIFAX INC EFX.N OVER DATA BREACH; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – ADDITIONAL DETAIL PROVIDED IN STATEMENT DOES NOT IDENTIFY ADDITIONAL CONSUMERS AFFECTED, DOES NOT REQUIRE ADDITIONAL CONSUMER NOTIFICATIONS; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish; 02/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Europe

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,096 shares to 44,484 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 12,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSV shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 7,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 21,209 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 11,511 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.23 million shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 30,342 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 235,178 shares. Teton Advsr Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,712 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 15,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 220,360 shares. Bessemer holds 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 52,900 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 47,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 27,560 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 2,105 shares. 600 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman Company.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15,006 activity.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrus (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 47,000 shares to 370,500 shares, valued at $8.69 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexford (NYSE:REXR) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nabors I (Prn).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49 million for 24.06 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,791 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 12,518 shares. Ls Investment Advsr stated it has 3,805 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cls Invs Lc has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Qs Ltd reported 1,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,344 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 17,588 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation accumulated 2,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, North Star Corporation has 0.08% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Senator Invest Group LP owns 850,000 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 13,936 shares. Veritable Lp owns 2,293 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0% or 177 shares in its portfolio.

