Carriage Services (CSV) to pay $0.08 on Sep 3, 2019; Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shar (TX) Shorts Up By 59.42%

Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:CSV) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Carriage Services Inc’s current price of $19.35 translates into 0.39% yield. Carriage Services Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 49,234 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 23.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 27/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – ON APRIL 25, ENTERED EIGHTH AMENDMENT,COMMITMENT INCREASE TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENT TO $200 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Carriage Roads open for Spring 2018; 14/03/2018 Hackney Carriage Imports, a boutique craft beer import company is proud to announce the arrival and release of AMA from Birra A; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Carriage Services Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Positive Otlk; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys 1.2% Position in Carriage Services; 15/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 23/04/2018 – Pumpkin Carriage Drives Japan Bank From Star Status to `Pariah’; 15/05/2018 – SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD – SINGAPORE AIRLINES’ PASSENGER CARRIAGE INCREASED 3.6% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Carriage Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Hackney Carriage lmports, a boutique craft beer import company is proud to announce the arrival and release of AMA from Birra Amarcord

Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shar (NYSE:TX) had an increase of 59.42% in short interest. TX’s SI was 683,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 59.42% from 428,800 shares previously. With 380,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shar (NYSE:TX)’s short sellers to cover TX’s short positions. The SI to Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shar’s float is 1.4%. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 258,563 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “CNBCâ€™s Tim Seymour On His NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF, CNBS: Itâ€™s All About Risk-Adjusted Returns – Forbes” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency and Effectiveness of One-for-Twenty-Five Reverse Stock Split and its Scheduled Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Comstock Resources Announces Closing of Covey Park Energy Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Offers Electrical Power Solutions in New Markets – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Steel and Mining. It has a 3.17 P/E ratio. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products.

More notable recent Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Service Corporation International: Don’t Hold Your Breath For More Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carriage Services Announces 2018 Annual Results and Reaffirms 2019 Rolling Four Quarter Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Fortune.com published: “Term Sheet â€” Monday July 1, 2019, iHeartMediaâ€™s Direct Listing and Theranos – Fortune” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Case For (And Against) Owning Shares In Carriage – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15,006 activity. Another trade for 320 shares valued at $5,968 was bought by Metzger Steven D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Carriage Services, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Sei Invests invested in 3,409 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.55 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 615 shares. Fenimore Asset Management stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Regions owns 61,642 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 600 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4,193 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). 1.23M were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 146,021 shares. 235,178 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital L P. Amer Int Group Inc Inc reported 11,226 shares.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The company has market cap of $355.91 million. It operates through two divisions, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. It has a 40.65 P/E ratio. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, consultation, and transportation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and services.