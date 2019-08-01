Carriage Services (CSV) to pay $0.08 on Sep 3, 2019; Kbr (KBR) Shorts Increased By 6.28%

Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) had an increase of 6.28% in short interest. KBR’s SI was 6.60 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.28% from 6.21M shares previously. With 1.34 million avg volume, 5 days are for Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR)’s short sellers to cover KBR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2.28M shares traded or 92.80% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 14/05/2018 – KBR GETS EPCM CONTRACT BY BOC TO DEVELOP MAJNOON FIELD IN IRAQ; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 B Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco, SABIC award oil-to-chemicals project contract to KBR; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Assumed Operational Control of Aspire Defence Ventures in January; 14/03/2018 – KBR TO USE PROCEEDS FOR SGT BUY, REFINANCE DEBT, FUND JV; 12/04/2018 – KBR Expands Proprietary ROSE Technology into Latin America with ENAP Contract in Chile; 10/04/2018 – KBR Moving Up the Value Chain with Support from Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB); 26/04/2018 – SAUDI ARAMCO AND SABIC AWARD SECOND CRUDE OIL-TO-CHEMICALS PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONTRACT TO KBR – STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS KBR INC. TO RATING ‘B+’

Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:CSV) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Carriage Services Inc's current price of $19.12 translates into 0.39% yield. Carriage Services Inc's dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 116,201 shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 20.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Carriage Services, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Ameritas Inv holds 1,152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 600 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Blackrock has 1.27M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 99,238 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bank Trust Division holds 263 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) or 2.32M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 21,209 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Fenimore Asset Inc accumulated 0.32% or 458,434 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc stated it has 131 shares. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 110,600 shares. 33,171 are owned by Swiss State Bank. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15,006 activity. Metzger Steven D bought $9,038 worth of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) on Tuesday, March 12.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The company has market cap of $348.04 million. It operates through two divisions, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. It has a 40.17 P/E ratio. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, consultation, and transportation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold KBR, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 8,957 shares. Dupont Management holds 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 10,500 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Foundry Ptnrs Llc has 680,802 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 101,254 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 1.01M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt accumulated 15,730 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 49,827 shares. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 758,453 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walleye Trading reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 831,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 6.29M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc reported 57,534 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company invested in 214,689 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering KBR Inc (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KBR Inc has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $22’s average target is -16.60% below currents $26.38 stock price. KBR Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by M Partners. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton given on Wednesday, February 27.