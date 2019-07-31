Carriage Services (CSV) to pay $0.08 on Sep 3, 2019; Duluth Holdings – Class B (DLTH) Shorts Lowered By 3.54%

Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:CSV) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Carriage Services Inc’s current price of $19.46 translates into 0.39% yield. Carriage Services Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 61,980 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 23.45% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 15/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Carriage Services Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Positive Otlk; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of Live Attenuated Inactivated Influenza Vaccine on Experimental Human Pneumococcal Carriage Study; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q EPS 52c; 10/04/2018 – Chmn Payne Gifts 301 Of Carriage Services Inc; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING, CO EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A NEW $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The company has market cap of $354.23 million. It operates through two divisions, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. It has a 40.88 P/E ratio. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, consultation, and transportation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Carriage Services, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 1,152 shares. Parametric Assocs Llc holds 37,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 235,178 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.32% or 458,434 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Cap has invested 0.21% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Bard Assocs Inc has 1.36% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 44,531 shares. Invesco holds 29,381 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company accumulated 600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0% stake. Ameriprise reported 220,360 shares stake. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 28,759 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Blackrock invested in 1.27M shares.

More notable recent Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Service Corporation International: Don’t Hold Your Breath For More Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carriage Services Announces 2018 Annual Results and Reaffirms 2019 Rolling Four Quarter Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Fortune.com published: “Term Sheet â€” Monday July 1, 2019, iHeartMediaâ€™s Direct Listing and Theranos – Fortune” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Case For (And Against) Owning Shares In Carriage – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carriage Services Announces Acquisition of Presley Funeral Home in Tennessee – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $15,006 activity. Another trade for 436 shares valued at $9,038 was made by Metzger Steven D on Tuesday, March 12.