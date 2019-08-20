Carriage Services (CSV) Market Valuation Rose While Kennedy Capital Management Boosted Position by $2.14 Million; Hubspot (HUBS) Stake Maintained by Scge Management Lp

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80M, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 232,984 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Carriage Services Inc (CSV) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 112,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.46% . The institutional investor held 466,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, up from 353,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Carriage Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 10,522 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 20.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 24/05/2018 – Jané Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of the Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; 16/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Snow Covered Carriage Roads Reopened; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING, CO EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A NEW $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – LOWERING MIDPOINT OF ROLLING FOUR QUARTER OUTLOOK RANGES ON REV BY 2.5% & ADJ DILUTED EPS BY 9.9%; 23/04/2018 – Pumpkin Carriage Drives Japan Bank From Star Status to `Pariah’; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of Live Attenuated Inactivated Influenza Vaccine on Experimental Human Pneumococcal Carriage Study; 24/05/2018 – Jané Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of the Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Entrapment and Strangulation Haz; 10/04/2018 – Chmn Payne Gifts 301 Of Carriage Services Inc; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Carriage Services Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Positive Otlk

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Things Investors Should Know About HubSpot’s Q1 2019 – The Motley Fool” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HubSpot: Biggest Product Expansion In Company’s History – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HubSpot Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Bet You’ve Never Heard Of HubSpot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Assocs Incorporated owns 21,275 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 932,094 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 4.45 million shares. Advisors Asset reported 6,572 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has 0.02% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co reported 6,866 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.11% or 108,020 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 26,464 shares. 6,700 are owned by Strs Ohio. Principal Financial Grp holds 5,429 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 156,278 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 12,237 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company owns 2,192 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

More notable recent Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carriage Services Announces Balance Sheet Recapitalization and Update to Rolling Four Quarter Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carriage Services Inc (CSV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carriage Services Announces Acquisition of Covenant Funeral Homes in Fredericksburg and Stafford Virginia – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2018. More interesting news about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:CSV – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carriage Services Announces Closing of Exchange of Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 for Common Stock and Cash – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSV shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 89,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 7,525 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 61,642 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 1,956 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Blackrock holds 0% or 1.27 million shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 20,704 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 18,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated accumulated 0% or 220,360 shares. Sei reported 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Acadian Asset Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 33,425 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 146,021 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 33,171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 99,508 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Bard Associates has 139,962 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15,006 activity.