Carret Asset Management Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $736,377; As Ill Tool Wks Com (ITW) Market Valuation Declined, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ill Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 34,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 288,167 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.46 million, up from 253,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ill Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 2.05 million shares traded or 60.85% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 389 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 23/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Joins Local Official to Celebrate Opening of Amazon Fulfillment Center in Cecil County; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $629.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,585 shares to 158,333 shares, valued at $21.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,763 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 13,953 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illinois Tool Works Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s What 3M Needs to Learn From Illinois Tool Works – The Motley Fool” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITW to Webcast the Company’s 2018 Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

