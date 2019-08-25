Carret Asset Management Trimmed Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Market Value Rose; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Position Upped by Alpha Windward Llc

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 16,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs bets on oil, cash near-term as ‘Goldilocks’ backdrop fades; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs just made its first crypto hire to explore a potential bitcoin trading desk; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS HIS EXPECTATION IS GOLDMAN SACHS COO DAVID SOLOMON WILL SUCCEED HIM – CNBC; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL `STAY WITHIN GUARDRAILS’ SAYS LYON; 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-EUROPE CONVICTION LIST (ADDS DROPPED TEXT “EUROPE”); 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Schwartz reportedly gave company an ultimatum for Blankfein’s job and lost; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 3044.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 8,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 8,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, up from 270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 1.45M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Co holds 2,332 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 112,509 are owned by Ingalls Snyder Lc. Greenbrier Ptnrs Capital Management Ltd owns 15,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Valicenti Advisory Services has 7,746 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Advisory Alpha Limited Co accumulated 5 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp stated it has 39,518 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insur Company reported 9,235 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 44,993 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Narwhal Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.85 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mesirow Investment Mgmt has 0.85% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 99,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Peoples Svcs stated it has 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 11,233 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Investment Counsel reported 17,947 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 5,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 21,284 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 72,335 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 548,568 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank holds 1,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 145,167 shares in its portfolio.