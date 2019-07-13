Carret Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $518,128; As Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Market Value Rose, Hilltop Holdings Lowered Stake

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 99,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 562,373 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, down from 661,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 126,280 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,393 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, down from 65,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,264 shares to 33,755 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 6,301 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). 16,300 were accumulated by Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Co Mi Adv. Lpl Ltd Liability Co owns 173,097 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cohen & Steers Inc holds 0% or 12,827 shares. Sit Associates Incorporated reported 195,101 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.02% or 20,795 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 300 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Inc invested 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). West Chester Cap Advsr holds 4.14% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) or 88,506 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 11,326 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) or 128,659 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 10,455 shares. Quantum Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 9,974 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) or 15,526 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676 on Thursday, January 31. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 89,343 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,790 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Paragon Ltd owns 10,199 shares. Moreover, Main Street Ltd Company has 12.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 372,964 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr owns 169 shares. Michigan-based Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Loudon Management Ltd Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,378 shares. Security National Tru invested in 50,273 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 0.87% or 153,347 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,445 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 66,030 shares. 18,292 were accumulated by Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 70,325 shares. Bollard Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 218,446 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans.

