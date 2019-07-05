Carret Asset Management Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $401,100; Market Valuation Rose; New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Market Value Rose While Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 102,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 528,342 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, up from 425,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 291,307 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 16/04/2018 – Alert: The New York Times won 3 Pulitzers, sharing the public; 25/05/2018 – Trump Administration Tells Congress It Has Deal To Revive ZTE: NY Times — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…; 26/04/2018 – The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo As New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – CCHR Promotes New York Times Expose on Antidepressant Scandal: Antidepressants are Addictive; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 14/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: NY Times declares Conor Lamb winner in PA special election in huge blow to Trump, GOP…; 03/05/2018 – NYT SAYS IT’S RETAINING POST-ELECTION DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS; 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 16,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $206.91. About 575,939 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite Deficiencies in Goldman’s Internal Controls; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Takes Troubled Portuguese Loan to the U.K.’s Top Court; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS HIS EXPECTATION IS GOLDMAN SACHS COO DAVID SOLOMON WILL SUCCEED HIM – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – AB Foods Target Cut to 3000p From 3100p by Goldman Sachs; 08/03/2018 – Gulf News: Goldman said financing Mubadala $8b Petrobras unit bid; 01/05/2018 – Integer Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 06/03/2018 – EURAZEO – PLACEMENT STARTS IMMEDIATELY AND WILL BE MANAGED BY GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Heir Apparent: David Solomon (Video); 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sees More Bond Pain for Italy Given Portugal’s History; 09/03/2018 – Looking at Goldman’s history of executives, it’s also possible Solomon and Schwartz could lead the bank together after Blankfein leaves, said CFRA bank analyst Ken Leon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 49,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 2.21M shares. Partner Fund Management LP has invested 1.25% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Hanson & Doremus Investment Management invested in 0% or 175 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.01% or 496,966 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% or 4.21 million shares. American owns 364,536 shares. Banbury Lc accumulated 590,203 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 184,845 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Blume Management reported 2,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 225,546 shares. Panagora Asset holds 17,512 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 7,441 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9,418 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,700 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. 11,580 shares valued at $360,535 were sold by Caputo Roland A. on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.51% or 18,622 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd holds 0.17% or 1,652 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Cap accumulated 2,228 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 1.13M shares. Pitcairn Com accumulated 3,725 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Manhattan Co stated it has 4,577 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 8,219 shares. Private Group holds 0.32% or 33,217 shares. Moreover, Baskin Fincl Service Inc has 1.58% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Athena Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,045 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De stated it has 7,074 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 22,682 shares. Amer Company Tx accumulated 58,900 shares. Andra Ap reported 19,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.91 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.