Carret Asset Management Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Raised by $468,018; Regent Investment Management Raised Position in Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) by $533,988

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 5,456 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 3,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson&Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 44.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 1,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,234 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $629.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 7,235 shares to 96,074 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 31,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,486 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

