Carret Asset Management Stake in Southern Co (SO) Decreased as Valuation Rose; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) Upped by $873,145 as Share Price Declined

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 8,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 33,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $99.56. About 2.12M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 89,867 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, down from 95,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.99. About 1.98M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Share Price Has Gained 154%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 25,133 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,047 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sky Invest Gru Lc holds 75,222 shares. Westpac reported 88,520 shares. Kings Point Cap Management owns 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,320 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 112,212 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 21,401 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 2.37% or 920,579 shares. Bath Savings Tru Co invested in 7,870 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assocs has 0.18% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 5,500 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hwg Holdings LP invested in 0.34% or 6,393 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,253 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.86 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,207 shares to 260,615 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,880 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).