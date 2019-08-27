Carret Asset Management Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Trimmed by $401,100; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Raised Stake

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,695 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $204.76. About 643,862 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 16,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $197.85. About 763,563 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/04/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GOLDMAN SACHS DIVESTS 16.6 PCT STAKES IN AKSA ENERJI AKSEN.IS – KAP; 13/03/2018 – MOOGSOFT – ANNOUNCES $40 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS GROWTH EQUITY WITH PARTICIPATION FROM EXISTING INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.16 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6.9 EUROS FROM 6.4 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC – MAKSIM GOLDMAN AND DANIEL LESIN WOLFE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF CO, HAVE RESIGNED; 19/03/2018 – “Growth outperformance has not historically signaled subsequent value outperformance,” Goldman’s David Kostin wrote; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS SOVEREIGN BALANCE SHEETS LOOK RISKY; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Follow Goldman in Brazil Fintech Bet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 12,295 shares. 2,559 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Lc. Strs Ohio reported 128,709 shares stake. Godshalk Welsh Management has invested 1.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,364 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 16,351 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 715 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 3,680 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,482 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Sei Investments Com holds 0.02% or 30,544 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 36,138 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi invested in 2.54% or 49,770 shares. Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 346 shares.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,273 shares to 47,080 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 18,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,454 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

