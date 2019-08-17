Carret Asset Management Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Decreased as Market Value Rose; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Raised Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $308,256

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 1,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 47,853 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 45,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 14,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 16,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Trader Hires Former Rivals to Build a Crypto Empire; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – Oil is entering an ‘age of restraint’ just as earnings recover, Goldman strategist says; 03/04/2018 – EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION, CENTAURUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCE FORMATION & $300 MLN INVESTMENT OF ARG REALTY GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q EPS $6.95; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 17/03/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AGREES TO PAY $110 MILLION OVER FOREX CONDUCT; 06/04/2018 – So far the latest threat of $100 billion in tariffs by President Trump seems to be a negotiating tactic, but Goldman’s Jan Hatzius told CNBC risks of a trade war have increased

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Cap invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Doliver LP reported 12,714 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 19,780 shares. Arvest National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Oh holds 1.15% or 11,707 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Agf Inc reported 298,880 shares stake. Thomasville Natl Bank reported 97,251 shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Co has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baltimore holds 87,192 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 3,114 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd has 34,211 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,297 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 1.04% or 7.19 million shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,629 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Strong Growth And Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Quietly Buying Visa Stock – Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Benefit From Visa’s Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market’s Roller Coaster Ride Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Fincl Service Corporation holds 243 shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs has 6,638 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 10,000 shares. Of Vermont owns 1,083 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 6,950 are owned by Paradigm Asset Co Lc. Hgk Asset Mgmt accumulated 31,341 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Mechanics Bancorp Department has 2,532 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 6,804 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 282,281 shares stake. Monetary Mgmt Group holds 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,000 shares. 84,000 are owned by Portland Invest Counsel. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Inc has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Whittier Trust Communication accumulated 56,866 shares. 67,374 were reported by Comerica Fincl Bank.