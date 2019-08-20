Carret Asset Management Stake In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Boosted; Ashford Capital Management Holding in Mercado Libre (MELI) Lowered by $647,680

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1810.44. About 1.13M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercado Libre (MELI) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 1,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercado Libre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $11.96 during the last trading session, reaching $615.31. About 215,502 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 33,067 shares. Ashford Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 450 shares. Bailard has 0.07% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). National Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Creative Planning owns 1,722 shares. Fosun Intll invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 34,944 are owned by Westpac Bk. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 2,296 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc holds 183,328 shares. Howland Mgmt Lc has 20,804 shares. Fincl Architects accumulated 40 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd holds 2.38% or 32,478 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 950 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 130,056 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 89,839 shares to 235,928 shares, valued at $17.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Management has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Majedie Asset Mgmt has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,574 shares. Whetstone Cap Advsr holds 11.68% or 16,171 shares. Wms Prns Lc holds 1.16% or 2,611 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montag A And Assocs accumulated 9,551 shares. Hanseatic Management Services reported 2,109 shares. Addison accumulated 873 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd invested 1.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lpl Fincl Limited accumulated 0.7% or 173,454 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Century Companies has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Goldstein Munger Assocs has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 301 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Corp has 4,526 shares.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Star Fund Star Portfo (VGSTX) by 37,464 shares to 36,976 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,393 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).