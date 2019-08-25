Carret Asset Management Maintains Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL); Berkshire Hathaway Has Increased Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $274.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.58M shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 70.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66B, up from 65.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.58M shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1.32 million shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $1.98 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,576 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd. Guggenheim Limited Com has 0.19% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.05% or 17,783 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Co stated it has 5,791 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Sound Shore Management Inc Ct has invested 3.25% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo stated it has 7,519 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 10,500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lederer And Assoc Counsel Ca reported 33,685 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 1.61M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Inc invested in 0.23% or 25,855 shares. 44,084 are owned by Boston Ltd. Prudential Plc reported 0.52% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 179,382 shares. American Commercial Bank has invested 1.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 1.35 million shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: California Emissions Decline As Car, Truck Pollution Rises – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Traffic continued to rise at BHM airport in June – Birmingham Business Journal” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,702 shares to 236,771 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,411 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).