Carret Asset Management Lowered American Elec Pwr (AEP) Holding by $354,640; Shareholder Jana Partners Has Upped Jack In The Box (JACK) Stake

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47 million, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $89.13. About 78,302 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr (AEP) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 4,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 73,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, down from 77,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91.69. About 1.90M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life holds 0.24% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 22,857 shares. Legacy Private Com holds 2,735 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Management reported 38,735 shares stake. Bp Public Limited accumulated 54,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Lc invested in 0.13% or 595,680 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 0.74% or 344,800 shares. 5,978 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 0.12% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 208,746 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt invested in 23,310 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Rothschild & Asset Management Us, New York-based fund reported 671,796 shares. Tru Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 2,962 shares. Becker Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ancora Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,169 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $596.45 million for 19.10 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates Sees Revenue Growth Slow, Earnings Fall – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Simpson Manufacturing, Verizon Communications, Coca-Cola and Jack in the Box highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.